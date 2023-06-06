Team India: 'तुरंत प्लेइंग इलेवन से ड्रॉप करो', इस दिग्गज ने टीम इंडिया को कह दी कांच की तरह चुभने वाली बात
Team India: 'तुरंत प्लेइंग इलेवन से ड्रॉप करो', इस दिग्गज ने टीम इंडिया को कह दी कांच की तरह चुभने वाली बात

Team India News: इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान नासिर हुसैन ने कहा है कि भारत को अपनी पिछली गलतियों से सीखना चाहिए और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) फाइनल में अगर जरूरत हुई तो परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए Playing 11 से अपने टॉप स्पिनरों में से एक को बाहर करने से नहीं हिचकना चाहिए. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

WTC Final 2023: इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान नासिर हुसैन ने कहा है कि भारत को अपनी पिछली गलतियों से सीखना चाहिए और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) फाइनल में अगर जरूरत हुई तो परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए Playing 11 से अपने टॉप स्पिनरों में से एक को बाहर करने से नहीं हिचकना चाहिए. रविंद्र जडेजा और रविचंद्रन अश्विन की स्पिन जोड़ी दो साल पहले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) फाइनल 2021 में प्रभाव डालने में नाकाम रही थी और न्यूजीलैंड ने बारिश से प्रभावित यह मैच आठ विकेट से जीता था.

