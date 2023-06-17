IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया का शेड्यूल आया सामने, विंडीज सीरीज के लिए इस दिन होगी रवानगी
IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया का शेड्यूल आया सामने, विंडीज सीरीज के लिए इस दिन होगी रवानगी

India vs West Indies: भारतीय टीम का शेड्यूल सामने आ गया है. टीम इंडिया 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ सीरीज खेलने उतरेगी. रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में टीम को हाल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी थी.

IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया का शेड्यूल आया सामने, विंडीज सीरीज के लिए इस दिन होगी रवानगी

India vs West Indies Series: भारतीय टीम 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ सीरीज खेलने उतरेगी. इसके लिए टीम इंडिया वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर जाएगी. धाकड़ ओपनर रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी वाली टीम को हाल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी थी. डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल के बाद भारत की यह पहली सीरीज है.

