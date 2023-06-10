IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल में भारत की हार तय! इन आंकड़ों को देख फैंस भी हो जाएंगे मायूस
WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच जारी है. दोनों ही टीमें इस मैच में जीत दर्ज कर टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने की कोशिश में लगी हुई हैं. मैच के मौजूदा हालात देखें तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम का पलड़ा भारी है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

IND vs AUS, WTC final: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल में खेला जा रहा है. तीन दिन का खेल पूरा हो चुका है, जबकि चौथे दिन का खेल जारी है. अभी तक का मैच का हाल देखें तो ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम जीतने की प्रबल दावेदार है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने मैच में करीब-करीब 400 रनों की बढ़त बना ली है, जो चौथी पारी में ओवल के मैदान पर चेज करना बेहद ही मुश्किल है. कुछ आंकड़े ऐसे भी हैं जो भारतीय टीम के हारने को गवाही दे रहे हैं.

