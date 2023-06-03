IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल में रोहित-कोहली के नाम होगा ये बड़ा कीर्तिमान, दिग्गज एमएस धोनी छूट जाएंगे पीछे
IND vs AUS: WTC फाइनल में रोहित-कोहली के नाम होगा ये बड़ा कीर्तिमान, दिग्गज एमएस धोनी छूट जाएंगे पीछे

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 होना है. इस मैच में रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड ध्वस्त करते हुए अपने नाम कीर्तिमान कर लेंगे. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Team India: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच आगामी 7 जून से खेला जाना है. भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच होने वाले इस मुकाबले में विराट कोहली और कप्तान रोहित शर्मा अपने नाम एक बड़ा कीर्तिमान कर लेंगे. दोनों ही इस मामले में पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान एमएस धोनी को पीछे छोड़ देंगे. जैसे ही विराट-रोहित इस मैच में उतरेंगे उनके नाम यह बड़ी उपलब्धि हो जाएगी.

