Virat Kohli: 9 साल बाद विराट के करियर में आएगा ये खास पल, खत्म होगा फैंस का लंबा इंतजार
Virat Kohli: 9 साल बाद विराट के करियर में आएगा ये खास पल, खत्म होगा फैंस का लंबा इंतजार

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 31 अगस्त से 17 सितंबर तक खेला जाएगा. ये टूर्नामेंट टीम इंडिया के स्टार खिलाड़ी विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) के लिए काफी खास रहने वाला है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Virat Kohli: 9 साल बाद विराट के करियर में आएगा ये खास पल, खत्म होगा फैंस का लंबा इंतजार

Virat Kohli Asia Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में मिली हार के बाद टीम इंडिया अब एक लंबे ब्रेक पर है. टीम इंडिया के स्टार खिलाड़ी विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) अब वेस्टइंडीज दौर पर एक्शन में नजर आएंगे. टीम इंडिया को वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर बाद एशिया कप जैसा बड़ा टूर्नामेंट खेलना है. ये टूर्नामेंट विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) के लिए काफी खास रहने वाला है. विराट के करियर में 9 साल बाद एक खास पर आएगा.

