Virender Sehwag: कप्तान बनने के सपने दिखाकर टीम इंडिया से ही बाहर कर दिया, सहवाग ने इस दिग्गज पर लगाए सनसनीखेज आरोप
topStories1hindi1745405
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Virender Sehwag: कप्तान बनने के सपने दिखाकर टीम इंडिया से ही बाहर कर दिया, सहवाग ने इस दिग्गज पर लगाए सनसनीखेज आरोप

Team India: वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कोच ग्रेग चैपल पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा है कि वह टीम इंडिया में अपने पसंद के खिलाड़ियों को तरजीह देते थे और काफी पक्षपातपूर्ण रवैया अपनाते थे. वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ग्रेग चैपल पर ये आरोप भी लगाया कि उन्होंने कप्तानी के सपने दिखाकर उन्हें टीम इंडिया से ही बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Trending Photos

Virender Sehwag: कप्तान बनने के सपने दिखाकर टीम इंडिया से ही बाहर कर दिया, सहवाग ने इस दिग्गज पर लगाए सनसनीखेज आरोप

Virender Sehwag Statement: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ओपनिंग बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कोच ग्रेग चैपल को लेकर एक सनसनीखेज खुलासा किया है. वीरेंद्र सहवाग का ये खुलासा हर किसी को हैरान करके रख देगा. वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कोच ग्रेग चैपल पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा है कि वह टीम इंडिया में अपने पसंद के खिलाड़ियों को तरजीह देते थे और काफी पक्षपातपूर्ण रवैया अपनाते थे. वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ग्रेग चैपल पर ये आरोप भी लगाया कि उन्होंने कप्तानी के सपने दिखाकर उन्हें टीम इंडिया से ही बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग