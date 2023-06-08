WTC Final: रोहित शर्मा के इस ब्लंडर का AUS ने जमकर उठाया फायदा, करोड़ों का हो सकता है नुकसान!
topStories1hindi1730136
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

WTC Final: रोहित शर्मा के इस ब्लंडर का AUS ने जमकर उठाया फायदा, करोड़ों का हो सकता है नुकसान!

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मुकाबला (WTC Final-2023) लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर खेला जा रहा है. इस मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) की एक गलती का बड़ा फायदा उठाया. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

WTC Final: रोहित शर्मा के इस ब्लंडर का AUS ने जमकर उठाया फायदा, करोड़ों का हो सकता है नुकसान!

India vs Australia, WTC Final: लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मुकाबला (WTC Final-2023) खेला जा रहा है. इस मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) की एक गलती का बड़ा फायदा उठाया. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani