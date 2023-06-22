Bus Driver Cricketer: धोनी का साथी बस चलाकर कर रहा परिवार का गुजारा, नाम जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश!
topStories1hindi1748118
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Bus Driver Cricketer: धोनी का साथी बस चलाकर कर रहा परिवार का गुजारा, नाम जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश!

Cricket Story: अक्सर ऐसा देखा जाता है कि ज्यादातर क्रिकेटर इस खेल को अलविदा कहने के बाद कमेंट्री, कोचिंग या खेल प्रशासन से जुड़े काम करते हैं. कुछ तो राजनीति में भी हाथ आजमाते हैं. हालांकि सफलता सभी को नहीं मिल पाती. ऐसा ही एक खिलाड़ी है जो दिग्गज एमएस धोनी के साथ खेला लेकिन अब परिवार चलाने के लिए बस ड्राइवर के तौर पर काम करता है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 03:46 AM IST

Trending Photos

Bus Driver Cricketer: धोनी का साथी बस चलाकर कर रहा परिवार का गुजारा, नाम जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश!

MS Dhoni Teammate Driving Bus: क्रिकेट में अथाह पैसा है, ये तो सभी लोग मानते हैं. इसी वजह से भारत ही नहीं, दूसरे देशों के खिलाड़ी भी क्रिकेट में अपना करियर बनाना चाहते हैं. हालांकि सभी के लिए परिणाम अलग-अलग होते हैं. ऐसा ही एक खिलाड़ी है जो दिग्गज धोनी के साथ खेला लेकिन अब परिवार के गुजारे के लिए उसे बस चलानी पड़ रही है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Gold price
Gold Price: चांदी 1200 रुपये हुई सस्ती, गोल्ड ज्वैलरी के भी गिरे भाव, चेक करें रेट्स
Dhanush
Raanjhanaa: नमाज में वो थी पर ऐसा लगा कि दुआ हमारी कबूल हो गई; दस साल, 10 डायलॉग