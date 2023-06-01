WTC Final: इन 2 खिलाड़ियों से है सबसे बड़ा खतरा, WTC फाइनल को लेकर पूर्व कप्तान का बड़ा बयान
India vs Australia: भारतीय टीम 7 जून से लंदन के द ओवल मैदान पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेलेगी. इसके लिए दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी लंदन पहुंच चुके हैं और तैयारियों में जुटे हैं. इसी बीच ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान ने बड़ा बयान दिया है.

Jun 01, 2023

Aaron Finch Statement, IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) 7 जून से खेला जाना है. इसके लिए दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी लंदन पहुंच चुके हैं और तैयारियों में जुटे हैं. इसी बीच ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान आरोन फिंच (Aaron Finch) ने बड़ा बयान दिया है. उन्होंने 2 खिलाड़ियों को टीम के लिए खतरा बताया है.

