IND vs AUS, Final: रद्द हो सकता है भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच WTC Final? बारिश नहीं, इस वजह से लटकी तलवार
Team India: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच आज से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) के इस फाइनल मैच पर बारिश का खतरा तो मंडरा ही रहा है, साथ ही एक बड़ी मुसीबत भी सामने आकर खड़ी हो गई है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

ICC WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच आज से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) के इस फाइनल मैच पर बारिश का खतरा तो मंडरा ही रहा है, साथ ही एक बड़ी मुसीबत भी सामने आकर खड़ी हो गई है. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) के इस फाइनल मैच पर बारिश से भी बड़ा संकट आ गया है.

