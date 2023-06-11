IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी ने खुद मारी अपने पैरों पर कुल्हाड़ी, WTC Final में खत्म हुआ करियर!
IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी ने खुद मारी अपने पैरों पर कुल्हाड़ी, WTC Final में खत्म हुआ करियर!

Team India: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी का करियर खत्म होता नजर आ रहा है. लगातार मौकों की बर्बादी कर इस खिलाड़ी ने अपना इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट करियर लगभग खत्म कर लिया है. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल के साथ ही टीम इंडिया (Team India) के इस क्रिकेटर का टेस्ट करियर खत्म होता नजर आ रहा है. 

IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी ने खुद मारी अपने पैरों पर कुल्हाड़ी, WTC Final में खत्म हुआ करियर!

ICC WTC Final 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी का करियर खत्म होता नजर आ रहा है. लगातार मौकों की बर्बादी कर इस खिलाड़ी ने अपना इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट करियर लगभग खत्म कर लिया है. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल के साथ ही टीम इंडिया (Team India) के इस क्रिकेटर का टेस्ट करियर खत्म होता नजर आ रहा है. भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम (Team India) का ये खिलाड़ी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में अपनी ही टीम के लिए विलेन साबित हुआ है. अब इस खिलाड़ी की टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग इलेवन (Playing 11) में जगह नहीं बनती. ये खिलाड़ी टीम इंडिया (Team India) के लिए नासूर बनता जा रहा है. इस खिलाड़ी के खराब प्रदर्शन के कारण टीम इंडिया (Team India) को काफी नुकसान झेलना पड़ रहा है. 

