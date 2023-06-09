WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया ने बनाया शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, भारतीय क्रिकेट के इतिहास में पहली बार हुआ ऐसा
WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया का टॉप ऑर्डर पूरी तरह फ्लॉप रहा. इस दौरान टॉप ऑर्डर के बल्लेबाजों ने एक शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में टीम इंडिया पर शिकंजा कस दिया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहली पारी में 469 रन बनाने के बाद दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक भारत का स्कोर पांच विकेट पर 151 रन कर दिया. टीम इंडिया का टॉप ऑर्डर इस मैच में पूरी तरह फ्लॉप रहा. इस दौरान टीम इंडिया ने एक शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड भी अपने नाम किया. मैच की पहली पारी में टॉप ऑर्डर ने कुछ ऐसा किया है जो भारतीय क्रिकेट के इतिहास में पहली बार हुआ है.

