Team India: कोहली-रोहित या जडेजा नहीं, ये खिलाड़ी WTC Final में बनेगा AUS का काल; बेहद मारक हैं तेवर
India vs Australia: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final) मुकाबला खेला जाएगा. इस महामुकाबले के लिए टीम इंडिया के पास एक ऐसा खतरनाक क्रिकेटर है तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ विराट कोहली, रोहित शर्मा और रविंद्र जडेजा से भी ज्यादा मारक साबित होगा. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:10 AM IST

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final) मुकाबला खेला जाएगा. इस महामुकाबले के लिए टीम इंडिया के पास एक ऐसा खतरनाक क्रिकेटर है तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ विराट कोहली, रोहित शर्मा और रविंद्र जडेजा से भी ज्यादा मारक साबित होगा. BCCI ने भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में अचानक उसके सबसे घातक मैच विनर की एंट्री करा दी है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया जैसी खतरनाक टीम के खिलाफ टीम इंडिया में उसके सबसे घातक क्रिकेटर की वापसी हुई है. 

