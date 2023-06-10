WTC Final: टीम इंडिया के इस धुरंधर को लोगों ने समझा 'फुंका कारतूस', उसी ने अब ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दिया गहरा जख्म!
topStories1hindi1732407
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

WTC Final: टीम इंडिया के इस धुरंधर को लोगों ने समझा 'फुंका कारतूस', उसी ने अब ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दिया गहरा जख्म!

IND vs AUS: लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेल रही है. मुकाबले में चौथे दिन का खेल जारी है. इस मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी पहली पारी में 469 रन बनाए, जिसके बाद टीम इंडिया ने 296 रन जोड़े. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

WTC Final: टीम इंडिया के इस धुरंधर को लोगों ने समझा 'फुंका कारतूस', उसी ने अब ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दिया गहरा जख्म!

Umesh Yadav Bowling, IND vs AUS: भारतीय टीम लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेल रही है. इस खिताबी मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी पहली पारी में 469 रन बनाए, जिसके बाद टीम इंडिया ने 296 रन जोड़े. फिलहाल चौथे दिन का खेल जारी है. इस बीच एक खिलाड़ी ने जबर्दस्त वापसी की है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट