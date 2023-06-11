WTC Final: ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर लगे चीटिंग करने के आरोप, रिकी पोंटिंग ने टीम इंडिया पर कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट
WTC Final: ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर लगे चीटिंग करने के आरोप, रिकी पोंटिंग ने टीम इंडिया पर कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट

ICC WTC Final 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग का मानना है कि वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) फाइनल के चौथे दिन भारत के सलामी बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल का कैच लेते समय ऑलराउंडर कैमरून ग्रीन के हाथ से गेंद एक समय जमीन को छू गई थी, लेकिन उन्होंने इस दौरान तीसरे अंपायर को सही फैसला लेने का श्रेय दिया. गिल जब 18 रन पर बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे तब स्कॉट बोलैंड की गेंद उनके बल्ले का किनारा लेकर गली में ग्रीन के बाईं ओर गई जिन्होंने जमीन से एक इंच ऊपर कैच लपका. ग्रीन इसके तुरंत बाद जश्न मनाने लगे.

