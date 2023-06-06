IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग 11 पर बड़ा खुलासा, WTC फाइनल में इन खिलाड़ियों के साथ उतरेंगे कप्तान!
IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग 11 पर बड़ा खुलासा, WTC फाइनल में इन खिलाड़ियों के साथ उतरेंगे कप्तान!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया किस प्लेइंग 11 के साथ मैदान पर उतर सकती है इसको लेकर बड़ा खुलासा हो गया है. रोहित शर्मा ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बड़ा संकेत दे दिया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग 11 पर बड़ा खुलासा, WTC फाइनल में इन खिलाड़ियों के साथ उतरेंगे कप्तान!

India vs Australia: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia) के बीच लंदन के द ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC) का फाइनल खेला जाना है. फाइनल मैच से पहले केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान की पिच की तस्वीर सामने आई है. इस पिच पर काफी हरी घास नजर आ रही है. हरी पिच पर तेज गेंदबाजों को मदद मिलेगी. ऐसे में टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग 11 में गेंदबाजी का कॉम्बिनेशन क्या होगा? इसको लेकर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बड़ा बयान दिया है.

