Virat kohli: विराट की इस हरकत पर आगबबूला हुए फैंस, बल्ले से फ्लॉप होने के बाद कर रहे थे ये काम

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली (Virat kohli) की एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रही है. ये फोटो वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच की पहली पारी में विराट को आउट होने के बाद की है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Virat kohli WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली (Virat kohli) वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) की पहली पारी में अपनी छाप छोड़ने में नाकाम रहे. विराट कोहली से फैंस को इस मैच में सबसे ज्यादा उम्मीदें थी, लेकिन वह बल्ले से कमाल दिखाने में नाकाम रहे. इसी बीच विकाट कोहली की एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रही है. ये फोटो उनके आउट होने के बाद की है. विराट आउट होने के बाद कुछ ऐसा करते हुए दिखाई दिए जिसे देखकर फैंस काफी आगबबूला हो गए.

