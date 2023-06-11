WTC Final: अरबों भारतीय फैंस के लिए दुश्मन बन गई ये 2 गेंद, 34 मिनट में टीम इंडिया ने गंवा दी ट्रॉफी!
topStories1hindi1733531
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

WTC Final: अरबों भारतीय फैंस के लिए दुश्मन बन गई ये 2 गेंद, 34 मिनट में टीम इंडिया ने गंवा दी ट्रॉफी!

Ind vs Aus: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) अब अंतिम पड़ाव पर है. टीम इंडिया को जीत के लिए 444 रनों की जरूरत है. पांचवें दिन रविवार को टीम इंडिया के हाथ से मुकाबला महज 34 मिनट में ही निकल गया. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Trending Photos

WTC Final: अरबों भारतीय फैंस के लिए दुश्मन बन गई ये 2 गेंद, 34 मिनट में टीम इंडिया ने गंवा दी ट्रॉफी!

India vs Australia, WTC Final-2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final) अब अंतिम पड़ाव पर है. टीम इंडिया को जीत के लिए 444 रनों की जरूरत है. इस बीच पांचवें दिन रविवार को टीम इंडिया ने शुरुआती 34 मिनट में ही मैच जैसे गंवा दिया. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट