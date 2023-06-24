IND vs WI: 7 साल बाद भी पूरा नहीं हुआ टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी का सपना, सेलेक्टर्स ने फिर तोड़ा दिल
IND vs WI: 7 साल बाद भी पूरा नहीं हुआ टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी का सपना, सेलेक्टर्स ने फिर तोड़ा दिल

IND vs WI Series: टीम इंडिया का एक खिलाड़ी पिछले 7 साल से टी20 और वनडे में टीम का हिस्सा बन रहा है. लेकिन इस खिलाड़ी को अभी तक टेस्ट में डेब्यू का मौका नहीं मिला है.

Jun 24, 2023

IND vs WI: 7 साल बाद भी पूरा नहीं हुआ टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी का सपना, सेलेक्टर्स ने फिर तोड़ा दिल

IND vs WI Series, Squad Announced: वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेली जाने वाली दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए 16 सदस्यीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया. इस टीम में चेतेश्वर पुजारा, उमेश यादव और मोहम्मद शमी को जगह नहीं मिली है. वहीं, ऋतुराज गायकवाड़, यशस्वी जयसवाल और मुकेश कुमार को पहली बार टेस्ट टीम में शामिल किया गया है. दूसरी ओर हाल ही में एक स्टार खिलाड़ी ने टीम इंडिया के लिए टेस्ट क्रिकेट खेलने की इच्छा जताई थी. लेकिन ये खिलाड़ी इस टीम का हिस्सा नहीं बन सका है. बता दें कि ये खिलाड़ी 7 साल से वाइट बॉल क्रिकेट में भारतीय टीम का हिस्सा बन रहा है.

