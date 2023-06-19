Team India: 7 साल से 1 टेस्ट मैच खेलने का तरस रहा ये खिलाड़ी! अब सबके सामने छलका दर्द
Indian Cricket: टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी को अभी तक एक भी टेस्ट मैच खेलने का मौका नहीं मिला है. ये खिलाड़ी पिछले 7 साल से टी20 और वनडे में टीम का हिस्सा बन रहा है.

Jun 19, 2023

Indian Cricket Team: टेस्ट क्रिकेट में खेलना हर एक क्रिकेटर का सपना होता है, लेकिन बहुत कम खिलाड़ी ही टेस्ट टीम में जगह बनाने में कामयाब रहते हैं. टीम इंडिया में भी एक ऐसा ही खिलाड़ी है जिसका करियर टीम इंडिया में 7 साल का हो गया है, मगर टेस्ट में एक बार भी खेलने का मौका नहीं मिला है. टीम इंडिया के लिए एक भी टेस्ट मैच ना खेलने पर अब इस खिलाड़ी का दर्द सबसे सामने छलका है. इस खिलाड़ी ने अपने टेस्ट डेब्यू पर बड़ा बयान दिया है.

