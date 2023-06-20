Pakistan Cricket: पाकिस्तान के इस दिग्गज को मिलेगी PCB की कमान! 6 महीने में ही नजम सेठी की हुई छुट्टी
Pakistan Cricket Board: नजम सेठी पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के अगले बोर्ड अध्यक्ष बनने की दौड़ से खुद बाहर हो गए हैं. ऐसे में एक दिग्गज अब अध्यक्ष बनने की रेस में आगे आ गया है.

Jun 20, 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board New chairman: पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के अगले बोर्ड अध्यक्ष बनने की दौड़ से खुद को बाहर करने के बाद, नजम सेठी ने पीसीबी के प्रमुख पद पद को भी छोड़ दिया है. वहीं, पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (पीसीबी) के पूर्व अध्यक्ष जका अशरफ और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील मुस्तफा रामडे को देश के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ ने मंगलवार को पीसीबी के बोर्ड ऑफ गवर्नर्स में शामिल होने के लिए नामित किया है.

