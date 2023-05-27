IPL 2023: IPL Final से पहले गुजरात पुलिस ने दी कड़ी वॉर्निंग, इस अपराध के लिए चुकानी पड़ जाएगी भारी कीमत
topStories1hindi1713316
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL 2023: IPL Final से पहले गुजरात पुलिस ने दी कड़ी वॉर्निंग, इस अपराध के लिए चुकानी पड़ जाएगी भारी कीमत

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मैच गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा. इस मैच से पहले गुजरात पुलिस ने नोटिस जारी कर कड़ी हिदायत दे दी है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: IPL Final से पहले गुजरात पुलिस ने दी कड़ी वॉर्निंग, इस अपराध के लिए चुकानी पड़ जाएगी भारी कीमत

IPL Final 2023, GT vs CSK: करीब-करीब दो महीने तक चलने वाले इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 अब अपने समापन की ओर है. 28 मई को आईपीएल 2023 की विजेता टीम का पता चल जाएगा. गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच ये महामुकाबला अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में होना है. इस मैच से पहले गुजरात पुलिस ने बड़ा एक्शन लिया है और एक अपराध के लिए कड़ी हिदायत भी दे दी है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर