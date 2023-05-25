BCCI ने किया बड़ा ऐलान, जय शाह ने एशिया कप 2023 के वेन्यू को लेकर अचानक किया ये खुलासा
India vs Pakistan: एशिया कप का आयोजन इस साल एक से 17 सितंबर तक होना है. बता दें कि लंबे समय से एशिया कप 2023 को लेकर BCCI और PCB के बीच तनाव जारी है. पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) का कहना है कि एशिया कप 2023 की मेजबानी इस बार उनके पास है, इसलिए भारत को पाकिस्तान आकर एशिया कप 2023 के मैच खेलने होंगे.

May 25, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) के सचिव जय शाह ने गुरुवार को कहा कि एशिया कप के वेन्यू का फैसला आईपीएल 2023 फाइनल से इतर होने वाली बैठक में किया जाएगा जिसमें एशियाई क्रिकेट परिषद (ACC) के टॉप पदाधिकारी भाग लेंगे. जय शाह ने कहा, ‘अभी तक एशिया कप के आयोजन स्थल को लेकर फैसला नहीं किया गया है. हम अभी आईपीएल में व्यस्त थे, लेकिन श्रीलंका क्रिकेट, बांग्लादेश और अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के टॉप पदाधिकारी आईपीएल फाइनल देखने के लिए आ रहे हैं. हम इस पर चर्चा करके उचित समय पर फैसला करेंगे.’

