IPL 2023: रिजर्व-डे पर इतने बजे से खेला जाएगा CSK vs GT फाइनल मैच, पढ़ें ये जरूरी जानकारी

IPL 2023 Final Reserve Day Rules: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 का फाइनल मैच रिजर्व डे के दिन पूरा किया जाएगा. बारिश के चलते ये मैच 28 मई को नहीं खेला जा सका था.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 07:34 AM IST

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 (IPL 2023) का फाइनल मैच आज (29 मई) खेला जाएगा. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस (CSK vs GT) की टीमें नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम (Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium) में आमने-सामने होंगी. ये मैच 28 मई को खेला जाना था. लेकिन बारिश के चलते ये मैच नहीं खेला जा सका, जिसके चलते अब ये मुकाबला रिजर्व डे के दिन पूरा किया जाएगा. रिजर्व डे के दिन ये मैच कितनी बजे से शुरू होगा आइए आपको बताते हैं.

