MS Dhoni: सर्जरी के बाद मैदान पर कब वापसी करेंगे सबके चहेते 'थाला', टीम CEO ने दे दिया ये बड़ा अपडेट
topStories1hindi1721512
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

MS Dhoni: सर्जरी के बाद मैदान पर कब वापसी करेंगे सबके चहेते 'थाला', टीम CEO ने दे दिया ये बड़ा अपडेट

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 ट्रॉफी जीतने के बाद चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को अपने चोटिल घुटने की सर्जरी करानी पड़ी. अब टीम के सीईओ ने उनकी मैदान पर वापसी को लेकर बड़ा अपडेट दे दिया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

Trending Photos

MS Dhoni: सर्जरी के बाद मैदान पर कब वापसी करेंगे सबके चहेते 'थाला', टीम CEO ने दे दिया ये बड़ा अपडेट

MS Dhoni Health Update: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी चोटिल होने के बावजूद लगातार मुकाबले खेलते रहे. हालांकि, सीएसके ने ट्रॉफी जीतकर इतिहास भी रच दिया. अब मुंबई के साथ चेन्नई भी आईपीएल में सबसे ज्यादा 5 ट्रॉफी जीतने वाली टीम बन गई है. टूर्नामेंट खत्म होने के बाद कप्तान धोनी को अपने घुटने की सर्जरी करानी पड़ी, जिसके बाद अब सीएसके सीईओ काशी विश्वनाथ ने उनकी मैदान पर वापसी को लेकर बड़ा अपडेट दे दिया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी