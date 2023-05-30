WTC Final में इस घातक खिलाड़ी को नहीं चुनकर टीम इंडिया ने किया बड़ा ब्लंडर, रिकी पोंटिंग ने बता दिया नाम
WTC Final में इस घातक खिलाड़ी को नहीं चुनकर टीम इंडिया ने किया बड़ा ब्लंडर, रिकी पोंटिंग ने बता दिया नाम

Team India: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व वर्ल्ड चैंपियन कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग के मुताबिक टीम इंडिया ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में एक घातक खिलाड़ी को मौका नहीं देकर बड़ा ब्लंडर कर दिया है. बता दें कि भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

