IPL 2023 Final: CSK की टीम में मौजूद कोहली जैसा ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, फाइनल से पहले खौफ में गुजरात टाइटंस!

Hindi Newsआईपीएल

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:55 PM IST

IPL 2023 Final: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की कोशिश महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी में पांचवें आईपीएल खिताब पर कब्जा करने की होगी. वहीं, गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम हार्दिक पांड्या की कप्तानी में लगातार दूसरी बार आईपीएल की ट्रॉफी जीतना चाहेगी. फाइनल मैच में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का एक घातक क्रिकेटर तहलका मचाने के लिए तैयार है. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स का ये तुरुप का इक्का अपने तूफान से धोनी की टीम को चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को पांचवीं बार आईपीएल चैम्पियन बना देगा. 

