Chennai Super Kings: आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल में नहीं खेलेंगे दीपक चाहर? अपनी चोट पर दिया ये बड़ा अपडेट
Chennai Super Kings: आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल में नहीं खेलेंगे दीपक चाहर? अपनी चोट पर दिया ये बड़ा अपडेट

IPL 2023: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के तेज गेंदबाज दीपक चाहर (Deepak Chahar) पहले क्वालीफायर मैच में थोड़ा लड़खड़ाते हुए दिखाई दिए थे. ऐसे में उन्होंने अपनी चोट पर बड़ा अपडेट दिया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Deepak Chahar Injury Updates: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (Chennai Super Kings) की टीम आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल में पहुंच गई है. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच हुए आईपीएल 2023 के पहले क्वालीफायर में धोनी की CSK ने गुजरात को 15 रनों से हराकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई. लेकिन इस मैच के बीच चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के दीपक चाहर (Deepak Chahar) दर्द में दिखाई दिए थे. दीपक चाहर चोट के चलते इस सीजन के कुछ मैच नहीं खेल सके थे. ऐसे में उन्होंने अपनी चोट पर बड़ा अपडेट दिया है.

