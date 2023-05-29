IPL 2023 Final: फाइनल जीतने के महारथी धोनी करेंगे गुजरात टाइटंस पर तगड़ा वार, मैदान पर उतारेंगे ये घातक Playing 11
Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

IPL 2023 Final: हार्दिक पांड्या की कप्तानी वाली गुजरात टाइटंस और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में आज शाम 7:30 बजे से IPL 2023 का फाइनल मैच खेला जाएगा. इस मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) की टीम हार्दिक पांड्या की कप्तानी वाली गुजरात टाइटंस (GT) के लिए सबसे बड़ा खतरा साबित होगी. आइए एक नजर डालते हैं कि गुजरात टाइटंस के खिलाफ आज होने वाले आईपीएल फाइनल मैच में कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी किस प्लेइंग इलेवन के साथ उतरते हैं. 

