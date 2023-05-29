IPL 2023 Final: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी पर लटकी तलवार, IPL 2023 फाइनल में उतरेगा अपना डूबता करियर बचाने
IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की कोशिश महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी में पांचवें आईपीएल खिताब पर कब्जा करने की होगी. वहीं, गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम हार्दिक पांड्या की कप्तानी में लगातार दूसरी बार आईपीएल की ट्रॉफी जीतना चाहेगी. गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच IPL 2023 का फाइनल मुकाबला आज शाम 7:30 बजे से अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा. 

IPL 2023 Final: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी पर लटकी तलवार, IPL 2023 फाइनल में उतरेगा अपना डूबता करियर बचाने

IPL 2023 Final Match: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की कोशिश महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी में पांचवें आईपीएल खिताब पर कब्जा करने की होगी. वहीं, गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम हार्दिक पांड्या की कप्तानी में लगातार दूसरी बार आईपीएल की ट्रॉफी जीतना चाहेगी. गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच IPL 2023 का फाइनल मुकाबला आज शाम 7:30 बजे से अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा. इस फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया का एक खिलाड़ी एक बार फिर अपना डूबता करियर बचाने उतरेगा. 

