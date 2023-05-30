Video: पांचवीं बार IPL विजेता कप्तान बनकर अचानक रोते दिखे धोनी! लोग बोले- कभी माही का ऐसा रूप नहीं देखा

पांचवीं बार IPL विजेता कप्तान बनकर अचानक रोते दिखे धोनी!

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का ये इमोशनल मोमेंट कैमरे की नजर से बच नहीं पाया और जैसे ही माही का ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ तो फैंस के बीच अचानक तहलका मच गया. सोशल मीडिया पर तमाम फैंस महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के इस भावुक रूप से हैरान रह गए. फैंस ने ट्विटर पर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के वीडियोज और फोटोज शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि पहले कभी धोनी को इस तरह से भावुक नहीं देखा गया है.

लोग बोले- कभी माही का ऐसा रूप नहीं देखा

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को जब फाइनल मैच में जीतने के लिए आखिरी 2 गेंदों पर 10 रनों की जरूरत थी तो डगआउट में बैठे महेंद्र सिंह धोनी बिल्कुल खामोश नजर आ रहे थे. धोनी आंखें मूंदे बैठे थे, शायद वह कुछ प्रार्थना कर रहे थे. आखिरी 2 गेंदों पर जैसे ही रविंद्र जडेजा ने छक्का और चौका जड़ते हुए गुजरात टाइटंस के जबड़े से जीत को छीन लिया तो कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को छोड़कर चेन्नई की पूरी टीम मैदान पर दौड़ पड़ी. बाद में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी भी जश्न मनाने के लिए चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स टीम के बीच पहुंचे.

जडेजा के सीने से लगकर रोते हुए दिखाई दिए धोनी

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी इसके बाद रविंद्र जडेजा को देखकर भावनाओं में बह गए और उन्होंने अपने इस स्टार खिलाड़ी को गोद में उठा लिया. महेंद्र सिंह धोनी इस दौरान रविंद्र जडेजा के सीने से लगकर रोते हुए दिखाई दिए. ये इमोशनल मोमेंट कैमरे ने कैद कर लिया और जैसे ही ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ तो फैंस ने इस पर जमकर रिएक्शंस देने शुरू कर दिए. फैंस ने ट्विटर पर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के वीडियोज और फोटोज शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि धोनी को पहले कभी इस तरह से भावुक नहीं देखा गया है.

He will be crying inside with happiness. pic.twitter.com/BrpT8T1xhV

The reaction from MS Dhoni when Jadeja hit the winning run.

The moments for lifetime, Can't describe this moments & feelings in Words. pic.twitter.com/jc12hSEPfY

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina & Ambati Rayudu emotional and tears in their eyes when CSK won IPL 2023 Trophy.

I Have Never Seen MS Dhoni Emotional (Crying) Like This.... Thank You Sir Ravindra Jadeja For Winning Trophy For Mahi Bhai And Creating Such Moment . pic.twitter.com/o6byuj4qwy

We are not crying MS, But You are

The rarest of times when Dhoni shows his emotions... #MSDhoni #MSDhoni #CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/XYjRzYdOw5

— Ananthajith Asokkumar (@iamananthajith) May 30, 2023