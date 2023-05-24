IPL 2023: धोनी ने तोड़ा हार्दिक पांड्या का गुरूर? CSK ने गुजरात को रौंदा तो फैंस ने दिए ऐसे रिएक्शंस
topStories1hindi1708696
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL 2023: धोनी ने तोड़ा हार्दिक पांड्या का गुरूर? CSK ने गुजरात को रौंदा तो फैंस ने दिए ऐसे रिएक्शंस

CSK vs GT: महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स टीम ने गुजरात टाइटंस को क्वालीफायर-1 में हराते हुए 10वीं बार IPL फाइनल में जगह बनाई है. गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम IPL 2023 के लीग मैचों में सबसे ज्यादा जीत दर्ज करते हुए टेबल टॉपर रही थी, लेकिन क्वालीफायर-1 मुकाबले में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के सामने उसकी एक भी नहीं चली. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: धोनी ने तोड़ा हार्दिक पांड्या का गुरूर? CSK ने गुजरात को रौंदा तो फैंस ने दिए ऐसे रिएक्शंस

IPL 2023 News: महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स टीम ने गुजरात टाइटंस को क्वालीफायर-1 में हराते हुए 10वीं बार IPL फाइनल में जगह बनाई है. गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम IPL 2023 के लीग मैचों में सबसे ज्यादा जीत दर्ज करते हुए टेबल टॉपर रही थी, लेकिन क्वालीफायर-1 मुकाबले में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के सामने उसकी एक भी नहीं चली. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने क्वालीफायर-1 मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस को 15 रनों से हरा दिया. इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस गुजरात टाइटंस की टीम को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स टीम की तारीफ कर रहे हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sakshi Chopra
Urfi Javed नहीं तो कौन..? पहनावा देख फटी रह गई आंखें..नाम जानकर लगेगा झटका!
Sheezan Khan
फिर से 'अली बाबा' बनें शीजान खान, तुनिषा की मौत के कई महीनों बाद शेयर किया ये पोस्ट
vastu shastra upay
लाख मेहनत के बाद भी करियर में नहीं मिल रही सफलता? तो आज ही अजमाएं ये आसान उपाय
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव