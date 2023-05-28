IPL 2023: GT-CSK के बीच IPL फाइनल, लेकिन गुजरात के तीन प्लेयर्स में नंबर-1 बनने की लगी होड़
topStories1hindi1714645
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL 2023: GT-CSK के बीच IPL फाइनल, लेकिन गुजरात के तीन प्लेयर्स में नंबर-1 बनने की लगी होड़

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टक्कर होनी है. दोनों ही टीमें मैच को जीतकर इस सीजन की ट्रॉफी उठाना चाहेंगी. मैच अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाना है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: GT-CSK के बीच IPL फाइनल, लेकिन गुजरात के तीन प्लेयर्स में नंबर-1 बनने की लगी होड़

CSK vs GT, IPL Final 2023: आईपीएल 2023 की विजेता टीम का आज फैसला हो जाएगा. गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल 28 मई(आज) अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाना है. एक तरफ दोनों टीमों के बीच खिताबी जंग होगी वहीं, गुजरात टाइटंस के तीन खिलाड़ियों के बीच नंबर-1 बनने की रेस भी होगी. हालांकि, कौन इस रेस में जीतेगा यह मैच के बाद ही पता चलेगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
RBI
2000 के नोट के मुद्दे पर RBI ने दिल्ली HC से कहा- ‘यह नोटबंदी नहीं, करेंसी मैनेजमें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Pension Scheme
Pension पर आया अहम अपडेट, मोदी सरकार से की गई अहम मांग, आगे क्या होगा?
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
International kabaddi star
Himachal:10 बार गोल्ड जीत चुके अजय ठाकुर निभाएंगे दबंग दिल्ली के सहायक कोच की भूमिका
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा