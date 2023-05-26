GT vs MI: हार्दिक-रोहित ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, क्वालीफायर मैच के लिए बदल दी प्लेइंग 11
GT vs MI Match: अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में आईपीएल 2023 का दूसरा क्वालीफायर मैच खेला जा रहा है. इस मैच के लिए दोनों ही टीमों ने प्लेइंग 11 में बदलाव किए हैं.

May 26, 2023

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: आईपीएल 2023 का दूसरा क्वालीफायर (IPL 2023 Qualifier 2) मैच गुजरात टाइटंस (Gujarat Titans) और मुंबई इंडियंस (Mumbai Indians) के बीच अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम (Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium) में खेला जा रहा है. इस मैच में मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया है. वहीं, दोनों ही कप्तान इस मैच में नई प्लेइंग 11 के साथ उतरे हैं.

