Team India: टीम इंडिया को मिला बुमराह से भी घातक तेज गेंदबाज, अपने तूफान में बल्लेबाजों को उड़ाने में माहिर
topStories1hindi1710012
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

Team India: टीम इंडिया को मिला बुमराह से भी घातक तेज गेंदबाज, अपने तूफान में बल्लेबाजों को उड़ाने में माहिर

Team India: टीम इंडिया को अब जसप्रीत बुमराह से भी घातक तेज गेंदबाज मिल गया है, जो विरोधी टीम के बल्लेबाजों को अपने तूफान में उड़ाने में माहिर है. IPL 2023 में अपनी घातक तेज गेंदबाजी के दम पर अचानक इस खिलाड़ी ने टीम इंडिया में एंट्री का दावा ठोक दिया है. भारत के इस तेज गेंदबाज का प्रदर्शन जसप्रीत बुमराह से भी ज्यादा कातिलाना है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:33 AM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: टीम इंडिया को मिला बुमराह से भी घातक तेज गेंदबाज, अपने तूफान में बल्लेबाजों को उड़ाने में माहिर

IPL 2023 News: टीम इंडिया को अब जसप्रीत बुमराह से भी घातक तेज गेंदबाज मिल गया है, जो विरोधी टीम के बल्लेबाजों को अपने तूफान में उड़ाने में माहिर है. IPL 2023 में अपनी घातक तेज गेंदबाजी के दम पर अचानक इस खिलाड़ी ने टीम इंडिया में एंट्री का दावा ठोक दिया है. भारत के इस तेज गेंदबाज का प्रदर्शन जसप्रीत बुमराह से भी ज्यादा कातिलाना है. BCCI की नजर में ये तेज गेंदबाज आ गया है और जल्द ही ये खिलाड़ी भारत के लिए इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में डेब्यू कर सकता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला
Coal India
Coal India के कर्मचार‍ियों की हो गई मौज, इनके भत्‍तों में होगा 25 प्रत‍िशत का इजाफा
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Salman Khan ने Bigg Boss OTT का प्रोमो किया शूट, इन 3 सेलेब्स ने ठुकराया शो का ऑफर