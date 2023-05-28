IPL Final: उफ्फ ये बारिश... चेन्नई-गुजरात के बीच IPL फाइनल मैच को लेकर आ गया सबसे बड़ा अपडेट!
IPL Final: उफ्फ ये बारिश... चेन्नई-गुजरात के बीच IPL फाइनल मैच को लेकर आ गया सबसे बड़ा अपडेट!

CSK vs GT Final: गत चैंपियन गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच आईपीएल के 16वें सीजन का फाइनल मैच (IPL-2023 Final) खेला जाना है. अहमदाबाद में इसकी सभी तैयारियां पूरी थीं लेकिन ऐन मौके पर बारिश ने खेल बिगाड़ दिया. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

IPL Final: उफ्फ ये बारिश... चेन्नई-गुजरात के बीच IPL फाइनल मैच को लेकर आ गया सबसे बड़ा अपडेट!

Chennai super kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Final Updates : अहमदाबाद के प्रतिष्ठित नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK vs GT) के बीच आईपीएल के 16वें सीजन (IPL-2023) का फाइनल मैच खेला जाना है. आज यानी 28 मई रविवार को इसकी सभी तैयारियां पूरी थीं लेकिन ऐन मौके पर बारिश ने खेल बिगाड़ दिया. अब आधिकारिक तौर पर अपडेट आ गया है.

