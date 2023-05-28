IPL 2023: उनमें टैलेंट है लेकिन... गिल को लेकर इस भारतीय दिग्गज का चौंकाने वाला बयान, मचा तहलका!
topStories1hindi1714523
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL 2023: उनमें टैलेंट है लेकिन... गिल को लेकर इस भारतीय दिग्गज का चौंकाने वाला बयान, मचा तहलका!

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 में युवा बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल का बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन रहा है. गुजरात टाइटंस के फाइनल में पहुंचने की बहुत बड़ी वजह शुभमन गिल की घातक बल्लेबाजी भी है. इस बीच एक पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने गिल को लेकर बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: उनमें टैलेंट है लेकिन... गिल को लेकर इस भारतीय दिग्गज का चौंकाने वाला बयान, मचा तहलका!

Shubman Gill: आईपीएल 2023 की विजेता टीम का आज फैसला हो जाएगा. गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल 28 मई(आज) अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाना है. दोनों टीमों का यहां तक का सफर बेहद ही रोमांचक रहा है. इस बीच गुजरात के लिए इस सीजन के स्टार रहे शुभमन गिल को लेकर एक पूर्व भारतीय दिग्गज ने बयान दिया है. उन्होंने कहा है कि वह शानदार फॉर्म में हैं, लेकिन अभी उनकी तुलना करना ठीक नहीं है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
RBI
2000 के नोट के मुद्दे पर RBI ने दिल्ली HC से कहा- ‘यह नोटबंदी नहीं, करेंसी मैनेजमें
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
International kabaddi star
Himachal:10 बार गोल्ड जीत चुके अजय ठाकुर निभाएंगे दबंग दिल्ली के सहायक कोच की भूमिका
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा
MTV Roadies
MTV Roadies Promo: गुस्से में गौतम, रिया ने प्रिंस को दी चेतावनी, भिड़े गैंग लीडर!