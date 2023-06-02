MS DHONI: अगला आईपीएल सीजन क्यों खेलना चाहते हैं धोनी? ये हो सकती है सबसे बड़ी वजह
MS DHONI: अगला आईपीएल सीजन क्यों खेलना चाहते हैं धोनी? ये हो सकती है सबसे बड़ी वजह

IPL 2023: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स टीम महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी में आईपीएल 2023 जीतकर पांचवीं बार चैंपियन बनी. इस जीत के बाद धोनी ने अगले आईपीएल सीजन में भी खेलने की इच्छा जाहिर की थी.

Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

MS DHONI: अगला आईपीएल सीजन क्यों खेलना चाहते हैं धोनी? ये हो सकती है सबसे बड़ी वजह

Why MS Dhoni wants to play in IPL 2024?: आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल में एमएस धोनी की चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने हार्दिक पांड्या की गुजरात टाइटंस को हराकर ट्रॉफी जीत ली. धोनी की कप्तानी में चेन्नई की यह पांचवीं आईपीएल ट्रॉफी है. इस जीत के साथ ही टीम मुंबई इंडियंस के साथ सबसे ज्यादा आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीतने वाली टीम बन गई है. धोनी ने जीत के बाद कहा था कि वह अगले आईपीएल सीजन में खेलना चाहेंगे. इसकी कई वजह हो सकती हैं, लेकिन एक कारण है जिसकी वजह से माना जा रहा है कि वह खेलना चाहते हैं.

