IPL 2023: रवींद्र जडेजा ने आईपीएल में बनाया कीर्तिमान, इतिहास रचते हुए बन गए ऐसे इकलौते बल्लेबाज
IPL 2023: रवींद्र जडेजा ने आईपीएल में बनाया कीर्तिमान, इतिहास रचते हुए बन गए ऐसे इकलौते बल्लेबाज

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 के पहले क्वालीफायर मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने गुजरात टाइटंस को 15 रनों से हरा दिया. इसके साथ ही धोनी की सीएसके सीधा फाइनल का टिकट कटा चुकी है. वहीं, गुजरात के पास फाइनल में पहुंचने का एक और मौका है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 05:56 AM IST

Ravindra Jadeja Record: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच हुए आईपीएल 2023 के पहले क्वालीफायर में धोनी की CSK ने गुजरात को हराकर फाइनल में एंट्री ले ली है. मैच में पहले चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बल्लेबाज ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ की शानदार पारी और इसके बाद गेंदबाजों के कमाल की बदौलत चेन्नई को जीत हासिल हुई. मैच में चेन्नई के ऑलराउंडर रवींद्र जडेजा ने आईपीएल में एक बड़ी उपलब्धि अपने नाम कर ली. वह ऐसा करने वाले आईपीएल के इकलौते ऑलराउंडर बन गए हैं.

