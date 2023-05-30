IPL 2023: फाइनल में इस खिलाड़ी के साथ हो गई बड़ी नाइंसाफी! धोनी का सरेआम ले लिया नाम
topStories1hindi1716820
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL 2023: फाइनल में इस खिलाड़ी के साथ हो गई बड़ी नाइंसाफी! धोनी का सरेआम ले लिया नाम

IPL 2023 Final: अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में सोमवार देर रात चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने गुजरात टाइटंस को हराकर 5वीं बार आईपीएल चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया. इस खिताबी मुकाबले में चेन्नई को 15 ओवर में 171 रनों का संशोधित लक्ष्य मिला था जिसे अंतिम गेंद पर हासिल किया गया.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 03:04 AM IST

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: फाइनल में इस खिलाड़ी के साथ हो गई बड़ी नाइंसाफी! धोनी का सरेआम ले लिया नाम

Ravindra Jadeja Statement, IPL 2023 Final : दिग्गज महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स टीम ने इतिहास रच दिया और 5वीं बार आईपीएल चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया. सीएसके ने सोमवार देर रात वर्षा बाधित फाइनल मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस को डीएलएस नियम के तहत 5 विकेट से हराया. अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेले गए इस खिताबी मुकाबले में चेन्नई को 15 ओवर में 171 रनों का संशोधित लक्ष्य मिला था जिसे अंतिम गेंद पर हासिल किया गया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
wtc final 2023
WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत
Kerala Crime Files
Kerala Crime Files: कत्ल और कातिल की कहानी में लगा मिस्ट्री और थ्रिल का तड़का
Litchi
गर्मियों में ये रसदार फल खाने से सेहत को मिलेंगे अद्भुत फायदे, तुरंत ले आएं घर
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!