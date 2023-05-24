Rohit Sharma: टी20 फॉर्मेट में खत्म होगा इन खिलाड़ियों का करियर! कप्तान रोहित के इस बयान से मची सनसनी
Rohit Sharma: टी20 फॉर्मेट में खत्म होगा इन खिलाड़ियों का करियर! कप्तान रोहित के इस बयान से मची सनसनी

Rohit Sharma: टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने टी20 क्रिकेट पर बड़ा बयान दिया है. रोहित शर्मा ने उन खिलाड़ियों पर अपनी राय रखी है जिनकी टी20 क्रिकेट में अब कोई भूमिका नहीं रह गई है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

Rohit Sharma: टी20 फॉर्मेट में खत्म होगा इन खिलाड़ियों का करियर! कप्तान रोहित के इस बयान से मची सनसनी

Rohit Sharma On T20 cricket: टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 (IPL 2023) के बीच एक बड़ा बयान दिया है. रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने उन खिलाड़ियों पर अपनी राय रखी है जिनकी टी20 क्रिकेट में अब कोई भूमिका नहीं रह गई है. उन्होंने कहा कि वह विचार कर रहे हैं बल्लेबाज के तौर पर वह और अधिक क्या हासिल कर सकते हैं. इस रवैया में बदलाव के कारण उन्हें असफलता का सामना भी करना पड़ रहा है.

