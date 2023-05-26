IPL 2023 में बुरी तरह अनदेखी का शिकार हुआ 6 करोड़ का खिलाड़ी, पानी पिलाने में ही निकला सीजन!
IPL 2023 में बुरी तरह अनदेखी का शिकार हुआ 6 करोड़ का खिलाड़ी, पानी पिलाने में ही निकला सीजन!

Indian Premier League: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 में टीम इंडिया का एक खिलाड़ी अपने पहले मौके का इंतजार कर रहा है. इस खिलाड़ी को गुजरात टाइटंस ने ऑक्शन में 6 करोड़ खर्च कर अपनी टीम में शामिल किया था.

May 26, 2023

Indian Premier League 2023: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 (IPL 2023) में अब सीर्फ 2 मैचों का खेल बाकी है. 28 मई को इस सीजन का चैंपियन हमें मिल जाएगा. इस सीजन में अभी तक कुल 72 मैच खेले जा चुके हैं. लेकिन गुजरात टाइटंस (Gujarat Titans) के एक खिलाड़ी को आईपीएल के इस सीजन में एक भी मैच खेलने का मौका नहीं मिला है. इस खिलाड़ी को गुजरात टाइटंस ने ऑक्शन में 6 करोड़ खर्च कर अपनी टीम में शामिल किया था.

