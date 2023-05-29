IPL 2023: शुभमन गिल का आईपीएल में एक और बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, विराट कोहली को पीछे छोड़ बने नंबर-1
IPL 2023: शुभमन गिल का आईपीएल में एक और बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, विराट कोहली को पीछे छोड़ बने नंबर-1

CSK vs GT: आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल में हुए चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच मुकाबले में शुभमन गिल ने एक और बड़ा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लिया. उन्होंने एक मामले में एबी डिविलियर्स और क्रिस गेल जैसे धाकड़ बल्लेबाजों को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया. इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने विराट कोहली को भी पछाड़ दिया.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:04 PM IST

IPL 2023: शुभमन गिल का आईपीएल में एक और बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, विराट कोहली को पीछे छोड़ बने नंबर-1

Shubman Gill Becomes Number-1: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच हुए फाइनल मैच में शुभमन गिल ने अपने नाम एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड कर लिया. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कप्तान एमएस धोनी ने टॉस जीता और गुजरात को पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का न्योता दिया. गुजरात के लिए ओपनिंग करने आए शुभमन गिल ने अपने नाम कुछ रन बनाते ही बड़ा रिकॉर्ड कर लिया. इस मामले में उन्होंने कई दिग्गज बल्लेबाजों की पीछे छोड़ दिया. और तो और उन्होंने विराट कोहली का भी एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड चकनाचूर कर दिया.

