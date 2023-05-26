Shubman Gill: गिल है तो मुमकिन है, IPL 2023 में 1 या 2 नहीं बल्कि जड़ दिया तीसरा शतक
Shubman Gill: गिल है तो मुमकिन है, IPL 2023 में 1 या 2 नहीं बल्कि जड़ दिया तीसरा शतक

Shubman Gill 100: शुभमन गिल ने मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ दूसरे क्वालीफायर मैच में एक शानदार शतकीय पारी खेली. आईपीएल 2023 में गिल का ये तीसरा शतक है. वह इस सीजन में शतक लगाने के मामले में सबसे आगे निकल गए हैं.

Shubman Gill: गिल है तो मुमकिन है, IPL 2023 में 1 या 2 नहीं बल्कि जड़ दिया तीसरा शतक

Shubman Gill 3rd IPL 2023 Century: गुजरात टाइटंस (Gujarat Titans) के ओपनर शुभमन गिल ने आईपीएल 2023 का तीसरा शतक जड़ा. आईपीएल 2023 के दूसरे क्वालीफायर (IPL 2023 Qualifier 2) मैच में मुंबई इंडियंस (Mumbai Indians) के खिलाफ उनके बल्ले से ये विस्फोटक पारी निकली. गुजरात टाइटंस के स्टार बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल ने इस सीजन में पहला शतक सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ जड़ा था. वहीं, दूसरा शतक रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के खिलाफ देखने को मिला था.

