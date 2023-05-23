IPL 2023: दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खराब प्रदर्शन पर दिग्गज का फूटा गुस्सा, इन्हें बताया सबसे बड़ा जिम्मेदार!
topStories1hindi1708436
Hindi Newsआईपीएल

IPL 2023: दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खराब प्रदर्शन पर दिग्गज का फूटा गुस्सा, इन्हें बताया सबसे बड़ा जिम्मेदार!

IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स टीम का बेहद ही खराब प्रदर्शन रहा. डेविड वॉर्नर की कप्तानी में खेली दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की टीम सिर्फ 5 मैच ही जीत पाई और अंकतालिका में 9वें नंबर पर रही.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खराब प्रदर्शन पर दिग्गज का फूटा गुस्सा, इन्हें बताया सबसे बड़ा जिम्मेदार!

Delhi Capitals: दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के लिए आईपीएल 2023 बेहद ही खराब रहा. टीम जिस उम्मीद के साथ सीजन खेलने आई थी उसके विपरीत चीजें हुईं. दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने लीग के 14 मुकाबले खेले जिसमें टीम को मात्र 5 मैचों में जीत मिली, जबकि टीम 9 मैच हार गई. इस खराब प्रदर्शन पर एक पूर्व भारतीय दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने टीम मैनेजमेंट पर निशाना साधा है और कहा है कि यह उनकी ही नाकामी है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Mandakini
क्या सही में मंदाकिनी के पिता ने मार दी थी गोली? सालों बाद एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ी चुप्पी
Assam
CM सरमा बोले- 2023 के अंत तक असम से हट जाएगा AFSPA’, जानें क्या है यह कानून?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
आज बड़े मंगलवार पर नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए बन रहे शुभ योग, मिल सकता है इंक्रीमेंट
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला