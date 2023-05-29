IPL 2023: टीम इंडिया के इस खूंखार गेंदबाज की फूटी किस्मत! IPL 2023 में नहीं मिला एक भी मौका
IPL 2023: टीम इंडिया के इस खूंखार गेंदबाज की फूटी किस्मत! IPL 2023 में नहीं मिला एक भी मौका

IPL 2023: टीम इंडिया का एक गेंदबाज आईपीएल 2023 के पूरे सीजन में एक मौके के लिए तरस गया. इस खिलाड़ी को हुए टीम के 14 लीग मैचों में से एक भी मैच में प्लेइंग -11 में जगह नहीं मिली.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 07:56 PM IST

CSK vs GT: आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल मैच चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच है. इस मैच में टॉस के साथ ही टीम इंडिया के एक गेंदबाज का दिल फिर टूट गया. टीम इंडिया के लिए डेब्यू कर चुके एक तेज गेंदबाज को हार्दिक पांड्या ने प्लेइंग-11 में मौका नहीं दिया. बता दें कि इस खिलाड़ी को पूरे आईपीएल सीजन में एक भी मैच में प्लेइंग-11 में जगह नहीं मिली. इस खिलाड़ी को गुजरात टाइटंस ने ऑक्शन में 6 करोड़ रुपए में अपनी टीम में शामिल किया था. 

