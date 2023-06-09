सावधान! ये 10 Apps बने फोन के लिए जानी-दुश्मन, बचना चाहते हैं तो तुरंत हटाएं; यहां देखें List
topStories1hindi1730804
Hindi Newsटेक

सावधान! ये 10 Apps बने फोन के लिए जानी-दुश्मन, बचना चाहते हैं तो तुरंत हटाएं; यहां देखें List

शोध द्वारा सुझाव दिया गया है कि इस विशेष खतरे वाले अभियान ने यूजर्स को मैलवेयर के विभिन्न रूपों की ओर पुनर्निर्देशित किया है. इनमें बैंकिंग ट्रोजन शामिल हैं, जो पीड़ितों से संवेदनशील वित्तीय जानकारी चुरा सकते हैं. 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

सावधान! ये 10 Apps बने फोन के लिए जानी-दुश्मन, बचना चाहते हैं तो तुरंत हटाएं; यहां देखें List

ऑनलाइन स्कैम लगातार बढ़ता जा रहे हैं. जब यूजर अपनी पर्सनल इंफोर्मेशन शेयर करता है तो उनके अकाउंट से पैसा उड़ जाता है. बैंक अकाउंट तक पहुंचने के लिए स्कैमर्स कुछ भी कर गुजरते हैं. स्कैम करने के लिए यह स्कैमर्स बड़ी ऐप्स को भी नहीं छोड़ते हैं. बड़ी ऐप्स का क्लोन बनाकर वो मासूमों सेपैसा लूटते हैं. दुर्भावनापूर्ण मैलवेयर वाले ऐप्स की एक नई लहर ने चिंता बढ़ा दी है, जिससे हजारों Android उपयोगकर्ताओं को चेतावनी दी जा रही है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट