इंटरनेट पर धूम मचा रही है बिना पहिए वाली साइकिल, क्या आपने देखी है तस्वीर?
इंटरनेट पर धूम मचा रही है बिना पहिए वाली साइकिल, क्या आपने देखी है तस्वीर?

यदि पहियों का आविष्कार नहीं हुआ होता तो हमारी कार, बाइक और साइकिल का अस्तित्व ही नहीं होता. लेकिन, क्या होगा अगर हम आपको बताएं कि एक 'पहिया-रहित' साइकिल मौजूद है. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Wheel less bicyle: हम प्राचीन उपकरणों से नवीनतम तकनीकी प्रगति तक एक लंबा सफर तय कर चुके हैं. खोजों और आविष्कारों ने हमारे जीवन को आसान और बेहतर बना दिया है. पहियों का आविष्कार एक शानदार इंजीनियरिंग चमत्कार था जिसने हमारे जीवन को बदल दिया. पहियों ने कई नई प्रौद्योगिकियों की नींव के रूप में कार्य किया और ऑटो उद्योग की शुरुआत की.

