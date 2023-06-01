कमरे को सिनेमा घर बनाने आया सबसे सस्ता Google TV! तगड़ा साउंड और डिजाइन जबरदस्त
topStories1hindi1720124
Hindi Newsटेक

कमरे को सिनेमा घर बनाने आया सबसे सस्ता Google TV! तगड़ा साउंड और डिजाइन जबरदस्त

Indkal Technologies ने 31 मई को इंडियन मार्केट में Acer की Google TV की नई सीरीज को पेश किया गया है. जिसमें QLED और OLED टीवी शामिल है. कंपनी ने O, H, G, I, V और W लाइनअप को शामिल किया है. आइए जानते हैं नई टीवी के फीचर्स...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Trending Photos

कमरे को सिनेमा घर बनाने आया सबसे सस्ता Google TV! तगड़ा साउंड और डिजाइन जबरदस्त

Indkal Technologies ने 31 मई को इंडियन मार्केट में Acer की Google TV की नई सीरीज को पेश किया गया है. लेटेस्ट लाइनअप में टॉप नॉच स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और फीचर्स शामिल हैं. कंपनी ने अपनी सीरीज को लॉन्च किया है, जिसमें QLED और OLED टीवी शामिल है. कंपनी ने O, H, G, I, V और W लाइनअप को शामिल किया है. आइए जानते हैं नई टीवी के फीचर्स...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Powered by Tomorrow.io
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
unemployment
‘जॉब में मत करो जिंदगी बर्बाद’- हर महीने करोड़ों कमाने वाले लड़के की लोगों को सलाह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ