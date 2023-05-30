Apple ने चुपके से कम कर दी iPhone 13 की कीमत! पूरे 33 हजार का मिल रहा डिस्काउंट
topStories1hindi1717825
Hindi Newsटेक

Apple ने चुपके से कम कर दी iPhone 13 की कीमत! पूरे 33 हजार का मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

Apple iphone Discount: iPhone 13 पर अचानक से ग्राहकों को भयंकर डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है और इस डिस्काउंट की जानकारी जिसे भी लग रही है वो आईफोन खरीदने के लिए दौड़ पड़ रहा है. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

Apple ने चुपके से कम कर दी iPhone 13 की कीमत! पूरे 33 हजार का मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

iPhone Deal on Flipkart: iphone 13 अभी भी एक ट्रेंडिंग स्मार्टफोन बना हुआ है, इसका कारण है आईफोन 14 से मिलते जुलते फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स साथ ही साथ इसका सिमिलर डिजाइन जो ग्राहकों के बीच काफी ट्रेंडिंग है. ये मॉडल हर मामले में बेहतरीन नजर आता है. अगर आपको इसे खरीदना घाटे की डील नजर आता है तो बता दें ऐसा नहीं है. दरअसल फ्लिपकार्ट पर बेहतरीन डिस्काउंट के साथ iPhone 13 को बेचा जा रहा है. अगर आप भी इस डील का लाभ लेना चाहते हैं तो आज हम आपके लिए ये ऑफर लेकर तैयार हैं. तो चलिए जानते हैं क्या है ऑफर और क्या है इस मॉडल की खासियत. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित होने पर एक्टिव हो जाएगा ये लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट आने में बचे हैं कुछ ही मिनट, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Vastu Tips For Plants
घर में लगा लें मां लक्ष्मी का प्रिय पौधा, घर में होगा सुख-शांति और समृद्धि का वास
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद